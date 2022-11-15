WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

