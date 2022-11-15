Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

