WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

