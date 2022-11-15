Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,169,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,852,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,022,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,632 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

