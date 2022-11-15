Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 249,140 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

