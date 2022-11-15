Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746,486 shares of company stock worth $73,284,186. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.