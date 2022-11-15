CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of CF Industries worth $77,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

