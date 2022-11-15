Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $80,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $471,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

