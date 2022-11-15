Pictet Asset Management SA Has $31.74 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,859 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.15% of Yum China worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

