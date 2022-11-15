PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.