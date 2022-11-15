SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,619,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.77.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.