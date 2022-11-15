JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

