ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 634.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,134.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

