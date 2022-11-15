2,936 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

