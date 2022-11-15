Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,186 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ES opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

