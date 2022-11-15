Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $93,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,436 shares of company stock worth $77,731,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

