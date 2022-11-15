California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Corning worth $99,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.