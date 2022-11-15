California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 118,245 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $98,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,376. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

