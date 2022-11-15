The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $96,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

