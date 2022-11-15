Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of ABM Industries worth $77,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.