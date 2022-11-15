California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.83 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,910,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $85,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NI stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

