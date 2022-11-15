California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,220 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $101,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $301,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.89 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $309.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

