California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,069 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of KLA worth $94,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.02 and its 200 day moving average is $335.13. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

