General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,276 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of General Motors worth $87,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

