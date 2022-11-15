Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,609 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Ameriprise Financial worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.