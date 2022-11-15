Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.57% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $72,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

WWE opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

