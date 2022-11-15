Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,016,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $80,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

NYSE:NTR opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

