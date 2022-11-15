California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of McKesson worth $92,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $361.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.42. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

