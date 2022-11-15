Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,853 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $82,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.