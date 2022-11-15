Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 238,951 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $78,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

CVE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

