Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.47.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 14.3 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after buying an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.