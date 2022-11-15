Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 387.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,575 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

