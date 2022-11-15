Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.97 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

