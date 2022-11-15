Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Briefing.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE AQN opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$10.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

