Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$10.46 and a one year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 168.93%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

