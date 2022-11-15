Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.18 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $73,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

