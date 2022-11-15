Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $72,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 72.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.