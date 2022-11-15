Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.31% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.