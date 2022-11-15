Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 287,126 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Centene worth $85,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.