Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres worth $70,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $968.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,041 shares of company stock valued at $710,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.