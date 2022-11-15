Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 60,500 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $74,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

