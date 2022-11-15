Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 134,132 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $72,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $212.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.