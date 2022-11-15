Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.56 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $73,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

