CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $87,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.81. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

