Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $87,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 64.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

