LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of LCI Industries worth $66,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

