Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.51 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

