The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $89,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

