Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,086,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.52% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $84,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

APLE stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

