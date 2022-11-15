Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 293,289 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $83,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

